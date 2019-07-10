Free tea of coffee from friendly Chesterfield café in this week’s Derbyshire Times

Enjoy a free tea or coffee and all the charm of a ‘local caf’ thanks to this generous offer from the Wheatbridge Café.

Cheryl Lomas and her friendly team are ready to serve Derbyshire Times readers a delicious, warm beverage on the house.

Just cut out the voucher in this week’s Derbyshire Times (out tomorrow- July 11) and present it at the counter to receive your free drink.

And while you’re there, why not grab a bite to eat?

There are a variety of tasty breakfasts on offer including a hearty Full English as well as lighter bites such as toasties, cobs, omelettes and fruit loaf.

For lunch, hot and cold sandwiches are available as well as chip cobs with beans, cheese or gravy.

If you’re being good, why not try a salad box or jacket potato with your choice of healthy fillings?

And who could resist a giant Yorkshire Pudding with beef and onion, chicken and stuffing, chilli or sausages?

Special daily lunches include cottage pie, steak pie, pasta and roast pork and chicken dinners.

The Wheatbridge Café, on Wheatbridge Road, Chesterfield, opened its doors in June and has a large seating area and carpark, as well as being buggy, wheelchair and mobility scooter accessible.

There are daily offers which change each day, along with offers for NHS staff, community carers and local taxi drivers on Wednesdays.

The Wheatbridge also offers catering for parties, lunches and buffets- anyone who uses this service has the option of using the café area for their event for free.

For more information visit the Facebook page.

