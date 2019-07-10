Plans lodged for helicopter landing pad in Chesterfield

Plans have been lodged for a helipad in Chesterfield.

The proposals for a domestic helicopter landing pad, submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council by Will Ludham, are for Dale Brook House, on Baslow Road, Eastmoor.

The 300sqm site is currently a garden lawn.

An outline planning application has been submitted and no details have been lodged about the size of the pad, noise implications and any associated structures.

The plans can be viewed on the council website using reference 19/00655/NP