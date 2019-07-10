Police foil early morning burglary in Alfreton

Derbyshire police officers teamed up to foil a burglary in progress in Alfreton this morning.
The incident occurred at around 5am at the snooker club.
In a tweet, the armed response team said they attended the scene to provide operation support to Amber Valley Response Team and Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, who were first on the scene.
Derbyshire police dog PD Carrie was also at the scene to help.
One man was detained.
The tweet added: "Ops Teamwork “chalk up” another great result."