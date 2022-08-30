Harrowing CCTV footage shows Derbyshire drug dealer crashing a motorbike into a lamppost at 60mph causing life-changing injuries to his teenage passenger

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Orlando Piasecke, 19, was travelling at twice the speed limit when he ploughed into a car before being catapulted into the concrete post on April 2 last year.

Shocking video shows the rider being sent flying down the road by the force of the impact while his 19-year-old pillion passenger smashes directly into the lamppost.

Piasecke can then be seen callously abandoning his friend with life-changing injuries at the scene on Cotmanhay Road, in Ilkeston.

A court heard the victim was left with a pelvic fracture, multiple leg breaks, a bleed on the brain and may never walk again.

Piasecke, of Ilkeston was arrested but after being released on bail he went on a drug dealing spree which saw him take selfies with bags of white powder.

He was later found with £500 cash and multiple mobile phones, as well as over £1,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine.

Orlando Piasecke, 19, ploughed the stolen motorbike into a car in Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston

Piasecke went on to admit causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving without insurance or a licence, and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

He was jailed for six years at Derby Crown Court on August 12.

Sergeant Matt Edwards, of Derbyshire Police said afterwards: “Piasecke showed little remorse after the crash in which his passenger was very seriously hurt.

“He continued to engage in criminality after his release on bail, by dealing class A drugs across Ilkeston.