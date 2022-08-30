Harrowing CCTV footage shows Derbyshire drug dealer crashing a motorbike into a lamppost at 60mph causing life-changing injuries to his teenage passenger
Harrowing CCTV footage shows the moment a teenage Derbyshire drug dealer crashed a stolen motorbike into a lamppost at 60mph leaving his best friend with catastrophic injuries.
Orlando Piasecke, 19, was travelling at twice the speed limit when he ploughed into a car before being catapulted into the concrete post on April 2 last year.
Shocking video shows the rider being sent flying down the road by the force of the impact while his 19-year-old pillion passenger smashes directly into the lamppost.
Piasecke can then be seen callously abandoning his friend with life-changing injuries at the scene on Cotmanhay Road, in Ilkeston.
A court heard the victim was left with a pelvic fracture, multiple leg breaks, a bleed on the brain and may never walk again.
Piasecke, of Ilkeston was arrested but after being released on bail he went on a drug dealing spree which saw him take selfies with bags of white powder.
He was later found with £500 cash and multiple mobile phones, as well as over £1,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine.
Piasecke went on to admit causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving without insurance or a licence, and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
He was jailed for six years at Derby Crown Court on August 12.
Sergeant Matt Edwards, of Derbyshire Police said afterwards: “Piasecke showed little remorse after the crash in which his passenger was very seriously hurt.
“He continued to engage in criminality after his release on bail, by dealing class A drugs across Ilkeston.
“I am pleased that he is now behind bars and that Ilkeston’s streets are significantly safer as result.”