Uninsured Derbyshire driver caught watching YouTube on tablet while travelling down busy A-road
An uninsured Derbyshire motorist was stopped by officers who spotted him watching YouTube videos on a tablet while driving.
On Sunday, August 28, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were patrolling the A50 when they came across a driver who was watching YouTube on a tablet while behind the wheel.
Officers pulled the driver over, and they subsequently tried to give false details. They were able to identify the driver, and found that they had no licence or insurance.
Most Popular
-
1
Police close busy Chesterfield town centre street – with fire engines and ambulances also at scene
-
2
Derbyshire village cricket makes history – with one of the lowest scores ever recorded
-
3
Police appeal for witnesses after biker dies in Derbyshire crash
-
4
Man suffers ‘life-changing’ head injuries after Derbyshire street attack
-
5
Update: Man hospitalised after collision forces police to shut busy Chesterfield town centre route
The van was seized by DRPU officers and the driver was reported for the offences.