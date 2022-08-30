Uninsured Derbyshire driver caught watching YouTube on tablet while travelling down busy A-road

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday, August 28, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were patrolling the A50 when they came across a driver who was watching YouTube on a tablet while behind the wheel.

Officers pulled the driver over, and they subsequently tried to give false details. They were able to identify the driver, and found that they had no licence or insurance.

The driver had their vehicle confiscated by the DRPU.

