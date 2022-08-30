News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Uninsured Derbyshire driver caught watching YouTube on tablet while travelling down busy A-road

An uninsured Derbyshire motorist was stopped by officers who spotted him watching YouTube videos on a tablet while driving.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 11:25 am
Updated Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 11:25 am

On Sunday, August 28, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were patrolling the A50 when they came across a driver who was watching YouTube on a tablet while behind the wheel.

Officers pulled the driver over, and they subsequently tried to give false details. They were able to identify the driver, and found that they had no licence or insurance.

READ THIS: Police uncover cannabis grow hidden at property in Derbyshire village

The driver had their vehicle confiscated by the DRPU.

Most Popular

The van was seized by DRPU officers and the driver was reported for the offences.