Police uncover cannabis grow hidden at property in Derbyshire village

Officers discovered and destroyed a cannabis grow at a Derbyshire home over the weekend.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 9:38 am
On Saturday, August 27, The Creswell and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team were deployed to Renishaw to assist with the dismantling of a cannabis grow.

The grow was originally discovered by officers from Killamarsh Police Station. The plants and equipment found at the property have since been removed.

Officers are continuing to make enquiries regarding the grow, and are set to speak with those involved.

The grow was taken apart by officers.

An SNT Spokesperson said: “Cultivation of cannabis is a serious crime and one that causes further problems within communities. It is not a victimless crime as cannabis users would like everyone to believe.”

Any information about cannabis grows can be reported using one of the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.