Man suffers ‘life-changing’ head injuries after Derbyshire street attack
Derbyshire police are appealing for information after a man was left hospitalised, and another threatened, during two separate incidents involving the same attacker.
Both incidents took place in Church Street, in Riddings, between around 10.30pm and 11pm on Sunday night
The first victim, a man in his 40s was left with serious injuries to his head after being assaulted. He remains in hospital with what are believed to be life-changing injuries.
A second man, who is in his 20s, was assaulted and threatened shortly after the first assault – and it is believed that both incidents were carried out by the same man, who was walking with a blonde-haired woman.
The man is described as being white, in his late 20s or early 30s, with short dark hair and was wearing a black tracksuit jacket and black shorts.
The woman he was walking with is described as being white, in her 30s, with long blonde hair and was wearing light blue jeans.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incidents, recognises the descriptions of the man and woman, or any drivers who may have been in the area and have dashcam footage that may have captured them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 22*501852:
Facebook – send a private message to the force Facebook page
Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website – Police have several crime reporting tools on their website or use the online contact form
Phone – call on 101.