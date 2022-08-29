Police appeal for witnesses after Derbyshire crash leaves biker in hospital

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 4.20pm on Friday, a black Aprilia motorbike and a black Toyota Rav 4 collided in Wilsthorpe Road close to the junction with Woodland Avenue, Long Eaton. The motorbike then further collided with a Vauxhall Astra.

The rider, a 28-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains.

The rider, a 28-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No one else was seriously injured in the incident.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision and in particular those who may have dash cam or CCTV footage of what happened.

If you have footage that may be useful for officers, please ensure it is securely downloaded to another device and kept safely for them to view.

Witnesses are aked to quote reference number 22*498473 if they have any information.

You can contact police using the folowing methods:

Facebook – send a private message to the Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – use the online contact form

Phone – call on 101.