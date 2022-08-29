Police appeal for witnesses after Derbyshire crash leaves biker in hospital
Derbyshire police are appealing for witnesses after a biker was taken to hospital after crashing into two cars.
At around 4.20pm on Friday, a black Aprilia motorbike and a black Toyota Rav 4 collided in Wilsthorpe Road close to the junction with Woodland Avenue, Long Eaton. The motorbike then further collided with a Vauxhall Astra.
The rider, a 28-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains.
No one else was seriously injured in the incident.
Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision and in particular those who may have dash cam or CCTV footage of what happened.
If you have footage that may be useful for officers, please ensure it is securely downloaded to another device and kept safely for them to view.
Witnesses are aked to quote reference number 22*498473 if they have any information.
You can contact police using the folowing methods:
Facebook – send a private message to the Facebook page
Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website – use the online contact form
Phone – call on 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the Crimestoppers website.