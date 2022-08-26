Three arrested after teenager pepper-sprayed in Chesterfield
Three men have been arrested after a man in his teens was sprayed with pepper spray in Chesterfield.
Officers were called to Sheffield Road near to Jewsons to reports a man had been assaulted just after 5.20am on Saturday 30 July.
It is believed the man had been sprayed with a CS gas or pepper type spray.
The victim – in his late teens - has suffered serious injury to one of his eyes.
Three men from Sheffield, two aged 23 and one aged 24, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a weapon.
They have all been bailed pending further enquiries.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of incident – in particular anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage that may have captured the incident.
You can contact the force using any of the below methods quoting reference 22000439205:
Facebook – send a private message to their Facebook page
Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website – there are several crime reporting tools on the police website or use the online contact form
Phone – 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.