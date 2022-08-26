Three arrested after teenager pepper-sprayed in Chesterfield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to Sheffield Road near to Jewsons to reports a man had been assaulted just after 5.20am on Saturday 30 July.

It is believed the man had been sprayed with a CS gas or pepper type spray.

The victim – in his late teens - has suffered serious injury to one of his eyes.

Three men from Sheffield, two aged 23 and one aged 24, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a weapon.

They have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of incident – in particular anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage that may have captured the incident.

You can contact the force using any of the below methods quoting reference 22000439205:

Facebook – send a private message to their Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – there are several crime reporting tools on the police website or use the online contact form

Phone – 101