Criminals jailed by courts for serious Derbyshire offences since June

The offenders were put behind bars for various crimes – including serious assaults and robberies.
In one unbelievable case a bungling Derbyshire robber used an empty loo roll cardboard tube to stick up a city centre shop.
1. Jailed since June
Criminals jailed by courts for serious Derbyshire offences
Photo: Derbyshire Police
2. Bradley Beavers
Troubled Chesterfield youth Bradley Beavers, 19, was jailed after punching another male to the face in a viscous attack outside a bar then crashing a car into the scene of an earlier accident and assaulting a police officer. The three offences occurred all in the same night. Derby Crown Court heard Beavers had five previous court appearances for 16 offences including battery, common assault, assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage and interfering with a vehicle.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. Phillip Mellon
Phillip Mellon, 31, stormed a Chesterfield pub with a baseball bat seeking vengeance after an earlier fight. However he was unaware that police were already inside the boozer when he arrived to confront his attackers - accompanied by his dad Phillip Mellon senior, 52. He was jailed for 12 months.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Sean Doncaster and Tate O’Neil
The pair - aged 18 and 19 - were locked up for a vicious attack on another 19-year-old male at Eureka Park, Swadlincote. Thir victim was stabbed in the chest and arm and was airlifted to hospital for treatment.
Doncaster was sentenced to four-and-a-half years – with an extended licence period of three years – while O’Neill was jailed for 15 months.
Photo: Derbyshire Police