Criminals jailed by courts for serious Derbyshire offences since June

2. Bradley Beavers

Troubled Chesterfield youth Bradley Beavers, 19, was jailed after punching another male to the face in a viscous attack outside a bar then crashing a car into the scene of an earlier accident and assaulting a police officer. The three offences occurred all in the same night. Derby Crown Court heard Beavers had five previous court appearances for 16 offences including battery, common assault, assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage and interfering with a vehicle.

Photo: Derbyshire Police