Four men charged in connection with raid on cash machine at Chesterfield petrol station

Four men have been charged in connection with 19 raids on cash machines, including one in Chesterfield.

By Alana Roberts
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 10:48 am
Updated Thursday, 11th August 2022, 10:49 am

An investigation was launched after an ATM at the Co-Op Food and Petrol store on Chesterfield Road, Duckmanton, was targeted and cash stolen during a burglary in the early hours of May 11.

Detectives at Cheshire Constabulary, who led the investigation into the series of incidents, arrested four men on July 7.

Arthur Gaskin, 35, of no fixed address; Lee Leatherbarrow, 32, of Lascelles Street in St Helens; Luke Price, 32, of Southward Road in Haydock; and John Price, 27, of Boathorse Road in Burslem, have been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and robbery.

The cash machine at the Co-op store in Duckmanton was targeted during a raid on May 11

The charges relate to 19 offences between March 12, and July 7, in Cheshire, Merseyside, Manchester, Staffordshire, Derbyshire, South Yorkshire and Leicestershire.

The men appeared at Crewe Magistrates Court on July 9, where they were remanded in custody and were due to appear at Chester Crown Court on Monday (August 8).

