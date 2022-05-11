Cash stolen from ATM in early morning raid on Co-op store near Chesterfield

Police were called to reports of a burglary at the Co-Op Food and Petrol store on Chesterfield Road in Duckmanton at around midnight this morning (Wednesday, May 11).

A sum of cash was stolen from an ATM which was targeted during the attack.

Officers are now keen to hear from anyone in the area who may have seen the incident or have any dashcam or CCTV footage around that time.

If you have any information which you think could help police, please call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101, quoting reference 22*266933.

You can also message the force on Facebook, Twitter, or visit their website where there are several crime reporting tools including an online contact form.

To report information anonymously, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or visit the CrimeStoppers website.