Chesterfield man found with banned “push dagger” during police raid

Aaron Moore, 22, was arrested on September 9 last year when police were called out to reports of a male threatening another male with a firearm.
A prosecutor told Chesterfield Magistrates Court: “As a result of his arrest a search was made of (Moore’s) home address.
“Inside were a large number of air weapons and BB guns and a large number of knives.”
During the search Moore was found to be harbouring a push dagger - a short-bladed, T-shaped knife which protrudes outwards from the fist and is illegal in the UK.
The court heard police also uncovered cannabis with a street value of £200 and pregablin and gabapentin tablets - both Class C powerful painkillers - worth £175.
“Mr Moore said he had been collecting knives over a few years and considered collecting knives as a hobby,” said the prosecutor.
She added: “He does not use them for any other purpose. He said he used the cannabis for sleeping and paid £60 for it.
“He bought the tables two-three months earlier because he was suffering with back pain - he didn’t realise they were illegal to have.”
The court heard Moore had a 2018 conviction for possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a knife or bladed article.
Moore, of St Helen’s Street, Chesterfield, admitted possession of an offensive weapon, possession of cannabis and class C drugs.
He was handed an 18-month community order with 12 rehabilitation activity days and a 31-day thinking skills programme.
He was also ordered to complete 60 hours unpaid work and to pay £85 court costs and a £95 victim surcharge.