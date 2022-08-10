Derbyshire man jailed for dousing victims in petrol and threatening to burn them

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Costello, of Cranmer Street, Long Eaton, used a child’s water pistol to douse his victims in fuel, before wielding a cigarette lighter and threatening to set them alight and burn their house down.

The incident happened in George Street, Mansfield, on the evening of 30 September last year, when Costello got into an argument with one of the victims and sprayed petrol through the window of his van.

The second victim was attacked as she came to help.

Kevin Costello has been jailed for six years

After threatening to burn his victims’ house down, Costello fled the scene on foot on foot but was later arrested.

During a subsequent police interview he admitted to carrying out the attack, but told officers he had only meant to scare his victims.

He later pleaded guilty to two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, August 8, the 27-year-old was jailed for six years.

Temporary Detective Inspector Andrew Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an incredibly frightening incident for the victims who were are real risk of very serious injury. I can only imagine the fear they felt as Costello waved that lighter towards them.

“Threatening people in this way is completely unacceptable and I am pleased Costello has now been brought to justice.