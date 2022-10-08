Four men arrested over alleged disorder after Derbyshire football match

Police officers have arrested four men this morning (October 8) in connection with alleged disorder at a Derby County v Plymouth Argyle match in September.

The men, who are aged between their 20s and 50s, are all from the Derby-area, and remain in police custody ahead of questioning.

The arrests are in connection with alleged disorder in the Harvester car park before the game on September 3.

Derbyshire Police previously appealed to the public with a number of images of people they wanted to speak to as part of their inquiries into reports of the disorder that day. They are still appealing to trace four people.

PC Mike Turner, of Derbyshire Police’s Football Policing Unit, said: “We will not allow or tolerate any disorder at football matches in Derbyshire.

“While most of our football fans go to matches to enjoy the game, sadly, there have been occasions where a few have been involved in incidents before, during and after fixtures and we will always look to take positive action.

“Four people have been arrested today in relation to issues at the Derby County vs Plymouth Argyle match our enquiries are continuing.

“If you have any information which could help with our ongoing investigation, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Police on the details below, quoting reference 22*537877:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – via the online contact form

Phone – call 101

