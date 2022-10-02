News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police investigating ‘significant disorder’ at Derbyshire football match appeal to trace six men

Police are appealing for help locating six men after ‘significant disorder’ broke out at a football match in Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 2:10 pm

Officers investigating incidents that took place at the Derby County v Plymouth Argyle match earlier this month are asking for the public’s help to identify six men.

The game took place on Saturday, September 3 at the Pride Park Stadium, and saw significant disorder before and after the match.

The men pictured are understood to be Derby County fans and officers are keen to speak to them in relation to the disorder.

These are the men that officers wish to trace.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

READ THIS: Police appeal to trace two males after criminal damage in Derbyshire village

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*537877:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.