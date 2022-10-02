Police investigating ‘significant disorder’ at Derbyshire football match appeal to trace six men
Police are appealing for help locating six men after ‘significant disorder’ broke out at a football match in Derbyshire.
Officers investigating incidents that took place at the Derby County v Plymouth Argyle match earlier this month are asking for the public’s help to identify six men.
The game took place on Saturday, September 3 at the Pride Park Stadium, and saw significant disorder before and after the match.
The men pictured are understood to be Derby County fans and officers are keen to speak to them in relation to the disorder.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*537877:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.