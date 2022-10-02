Police investigating ‘significant disorder’ at Derbyshire football match appeal to trace six men

Officers investigating incidents that took place at the Derby County v Plymouth Argyle match earlier this month are asking for the public’s help to identify six men.

The game took place on Saturday, September 3 at the Pride Park Stadium, and saw significant disorder before and after the match.

The men pictured are understood to be Derby County fans and officers are keen to speak to them in relation to the disorder.

These are the men that officers wish to trace.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*537877:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101