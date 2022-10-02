Police appeal to trace two males after criminal damage in Derbyshire village
Police are asking the public to help them locate two males after an incident of criminal damage in a Derbyshire village.
Officers are currently investigating an incident that occurred on August 7 in South Normanton.
Two males were involved in causing damage to a garden fence at a property in the village.
If you recognise the pictured individual, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000458123:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.