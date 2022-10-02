News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal to trace two males after criminal damage in Derbyshire village

Police are asking the public to help them locate two males after an incident of criminal damage in a Derbyshire village.

By Tom Hardwick
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 12:56 pm
Updated Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 1:22 pm

Officers are currently investigating an incident that occurred on August 7 in South Normanton.

Two males were involved in causing damage to a garden fence at a property in the village.

These are the men that officers wish to locate.

If you recognise the pictured individual, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000458123:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.