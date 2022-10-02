Uninsured driver has car seized in Chesterfield after ‘sneaking’ through road closure as police dealt with ‘serious collision’
A uninsured motorist had his car seized in Chesterfield after driving through a road closure put in place after a ‘serious’ crash.
On Sunday, October 2, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a driver in Chesterfield.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Whilst officers are dealing with a serious road traffic collision, this chancer decides to sneak through the road closure.
“Unfortunately his shortcut resulted in him being stopped and it soon becomes apparent that he has no licence or insurance.”
The uninsured and unlicensed driver’s car was subsequently seized by DRPU officers.