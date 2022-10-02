On Sunday, October 2, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a driver in Chesterfield.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Whilst officers are dealing with a serious road traffic collision, this chancer decides to sneak through the road closure.

“Unfortunately his shortcut resulted in him being stopped and it soon becomes apparent that he has no licence or insurance.”

The driver saw his car confiscated by officers at the scene.

