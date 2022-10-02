Three car crash on busy Chesterfield A-road causes disruption for Derbyshire drivers
A collision involving three vehicles led to delays yesterday on a major A-road on the outskirts of Chesterfield.
On Saturday, October 1, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to attend reports of an incident on the A617 at Temple Normanton.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found that three cars had been involved in a collision – including a Toyota and a BMW.
The crash led to congestion along the route, but the occupants of each vehicle escaped with only minor injuries.