News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Victim knocked out in Derbyshire assault after his dog was attacked by suspect’s Staffordshire Bull Terrier

A man in his 60s was knocked out in a Derbyshire town after his dog was attacked by the suspect’s Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

By Tom Hardwick
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 10:29 am

The incident occurred at the exit to the recreation ground on Berle Avenue, Heanor at around 7.45am on September 17. The victim was punched and knocked unconscious after his dog was attacked by the suspect’s Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

The attacker was described as white and of large build. He was wearing glasses, a dark hooded top and shorts.

READ THIS: Police urge public to help them identify women after ‘significant amount of money’ stolen from pensioner in Chesterfield town centre

The victim was a man in his 60s.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*542453:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.