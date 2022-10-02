Victim knocked out in Derbyshire assault after his dog was attacked by suspect’s Staffordshire Bull Terrier

The incident occurred at the exit to the recreation ground on Berle Avenue, Heanor at around 7.45am on September 17. The victim was punched and knocked unconscious after his dog was attacked by the suspect’s Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

The attacker was described as white and of large build. He was wearing glasses, a dark hooded top and shorts.

The victim was a man in his 60s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*542453:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101