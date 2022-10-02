Victim knocked out in Derbyshire assault after his dog was attacked by suspect’s Staffordshire Bull Terrier
A man in his 60s was knocked out in a Derbyshire town after his dog was attacked by the suspect’s Staffordshire Bull Terrier.
The incident occurred at the exit to the recreation ground on Berle Avenue, Heanor at around 7.45am on September 17. The victim was punched and knocked unconscious after his dog was attacked by the suspect’s Staffordshire Bull Terrier.
The attacker was described as white and of large build. He was wearing glasses, a dark hooded top and shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*542453:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.