The woman, who is in her 80s, had withdrawn a large amount of money from the Halifax bank in Knifesmithgate. She then went into the Primark shop, where the theft occurred, at around midday on September 23.

The two women were in the area at the time of the theft and officers want to speak to them in relation to the crime.

Anyone who can help identify these women is asked to contact the police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*554687:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101