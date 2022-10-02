News you can trust since 1855
Police urge public to help them identify women after ‘significant amount of money’ stolen from pensioner in Chesterfield town centre

Officers are appealing for help identifying two women after a significant amount of money was stolen from an elderly woman in Chesterfield.

By Tom Hardwick
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 9:51 am

The woman, who is in her 80s, had withdrawn a large amount of money from the Halifax bank in Knifesmithgate. She then went into the Primark shop, where the theft occurred, at around midday on September 23.

The two women were in the area at the time of the theft and officers want to speak to them in relation to the crime.

Anyone who can help identify these women is asked to contact the police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*554687:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.