Man arrested following reports of Ferrari speeding at almost 200 mph in Derbyshire

Derbyshire Police confirmed they have arrested the man in connection with a video which emerged on social media of a Ferrari reaching speeds of more than 180mph on the A61 northbound near Dronfield. The man, who is from South Yorkshire, has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The police are appealing to anyone who may have seen a Ferrari in the area between around 3.15pm and 3.45pm on Sunday, October 2, and may have dashcam footage which could help with the investigation. It can be submitted at https://snap.derbyshire.police.uk

