Man arrested following reports of Ferrari speeding at almost 200 mph in Derbyshire
A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a video of a Ferrari speeding through Derbyshire was published on social media.
Derbyshire Police confirmed they have arrested the man in connection with a video which emerged on social media of a Ferrari reaching speeds of more than 180mph on the A61 northbound near Dronfield. The man, who is from South Yorkshire, has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
The police are appealing to anyone who may have seen a Ferrari in the area between around 3.15pm and 3.45pm on Sunday, October 2, and may have dashcam footage which could help with the investigation. It can be submitted at https://snap.derbyshire.police.uk
Most Popular
-
1
Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in October - Chesterfield, Alfreton, Ripley, Derby and High Peak
-
2
Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield and Dronfield to Alfreton, Ilkeston and Matlock - in court
-
3
Councillor appeals for Chesterfield Royal Hospital to suspend controversial new parking charges
Witnesses are asked to contact the police using the following methods, mentioning reference 22*577445: send a private message to their Facebook page, Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact, use the online contact form or call 101