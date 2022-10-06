News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man arrested following reports of Ferrari speeding at almost 200 mph in Derbyshire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a video of a Ferrari speeding through Derbyshire was published on social media.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 5:13 pm - 1 min read
Updated Thursday, 6th October 2022, 5:13 pm

Derbyshire Police confirmed they have arrested the man in connection with a video which emerged on social media of a Ferrari reaching speeds of more than 180mph on the A61 northbound near Dronfield. The man, who is from South Yorkshire, has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Read More

Read More
Police reassure residents after naked man is spotted in Chesterfield

The police are appealing to anyone who may have seen a Ferrari in the area between around 3.15pm and 3.45pm on Sunday, October 2, and may have dashcam footage which could help with the investigation. It can be submitted at https://snap.derbyshire.police.uk

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving near Dronfield, after a video of speeding Ferrari was published on social media.

Most Popular

Witnesses are asked to contact the police using the following methods, mentioning reference 22*577445: send a private message to their Facebook page, Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact, use the online contact form or call 101