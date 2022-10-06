Police reassure residents after naked man is spotted in Chesterfield
Derbyshire Police have reassured residents after a naked man was seen ‘lurking around’ in Chesterfield
Safety concerns have been raised after a the man was seen on Peveril Road, just off the top of Sanforth Street, in the early morning on Tuesday, October 4.
Many residents expressed their worries on Facebook.
Louise Emily Pashley Smith said: “Hope you called the police he could be ill with mental health or dementia or took too many tablets.”
Police were called to the scene amid the safety concerns and were able to locate the man.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “Officers were called to Sheffield Road, in Whittington Moor just after 5.10am on October 4 after receiving a report of concern for the safety of a man.
“The man was located by officers in Peveril Road and safely returned to his home address.”