Four children released from hospital after major incident

Four children taken to hospital after a major incident have now been released, police say.

Six children were taken to hospital after emergency services were called to a property on Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield, at 7.30am yesterday (Friday).

Police at the scene of the incident on Friday morning. Photo - SWNS

Two teenage boys, aged 13 and 14, later died.

Four other children, aged 11, 10, three, and seven months, have now been released from hospital, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed this afternoon.

A 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 122 of 24 May 2019.

*None of the children involved in this awful tragedy can be named for legal reasons. Friday's court ruling also covers social media comments so please do not post photos or anything that could lead to their identification. Thanks.