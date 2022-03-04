Former Derbyshire teacher jailed for sexual offences against underage girls

Simon Clague was due to stand trial on 28 February, but made a late plea change to admit eight counts of indecent assault against three girls who were all under the age of 16 at the time of the offences.

The 55-year-old also admitted a further count of gross indecency against one of the victims.

Clague, of The Pastures, Repton, was charged with the offences in 2019 after the now adult victims came forward. The trial was then delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have praised the bravery of the women he abused in coming forward to see their abuser brought to justice

He appeared at Derby Crown Court this week and was jailed for seven years and eleven months. and must serve at least two-thirds of the sentence. He will also be placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Sergeant Steve Judge, who led the investigation, said: “The (now) women who Clague abused, when they were just children, have shown real courage and patience throughout the police investigation and subsequent wait for trial.

“I would like to commend their bravery in reporting this non-recent sexual abuse to us, and this case clearly shows that we can, and will, pursue an investigation no matter how long ago the offending occurred.

“Clague was in a position of trust and manipulated this to begin sexual relation with girls, who he knew were under the age of consent.

“It is important that cases such as this are brought to the public’s attention as it shows that such offending will not be tolerated.

“My message to anyone reading this who may have also suffered sexual assault or abuse, whether now or in the past, is please speak to someone. There is help available, whether you wish to involve the police or not.

“If you do feel able to contact us, we will always listen, investigate and support you through the process.”

If you have been affected by a similar crime, whether recent or non-recent, and would like some support you can contact SV2 – a Derbyshire based organisation who support victims of sexual violence – online at www.sv2.org.uk or via their advice line 01773 746 115 (open 7 days a week 8am – 5pm).

You can contact Sv2 regardless of whether you wish to report an incident to police.