Enquiries continuing after death of Derbyshire baby

Officers were called to an address in Acorn Drive, Belper, just before 10.50pm on January 2 following a report that a baby was in cardiac arrest.

The baby, four-month-old Elijah Shemwell, was taken to hospital by ambulance but sadly died on January 5.

A 21-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were initially arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident.

Derbyshire police at Acorn Drive, Belper, after the death of a baby.

At the end of January, Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed the woman and boy had been re-arrested on suspicion of murder, neglect, and causing or allowing the death of a child.