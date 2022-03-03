Photos show scenes as roads police deal with motorists in trouble and dodgy drivers in north Derbyshire

During one incident the occupants of a car had a “near death experience” when a lorry tipped over on top of them.
While a man was arrested after abandoning his truck and fleeing police on foot across eight lanes of traffic on the M1.
1. Drug driver tries to leave scene after being pulled over
Police had to smash the window of this Ford Focus to arrest its driver. The motorist was caught "doing loops" around Killamarsh at 2am and found to be "sweating profusely" despite freezing temperature when pulled over. When asked to step out the driver refused and tried to restart the engine, though they later tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
2. Unlicensed driver
The van, pulled over in Killamarsh, was seized.
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
3. No working lights and bald tyres
This driver was caught with faulty lights and wipers and two bald tyres after failing to indicate in Alfreton. police tweeted: "Vehicle prohibited and recovered. Driver reported to court."
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
4. FMjGmzrWYAQWMUv.jpeg
After being asked to follow police on the M1 near Barlborough this truck's driver abandoned it in lane one and ran across eight lanes of traffic to the opposite side, disappearing into bushes. Police tweeted: "Chased, arrested and remanded".
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit