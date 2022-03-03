Photos show scenes as roads police deal with motorists in trouble and dodgy drivers in north Derbyshire

1. Drug driver tries to leave scene after being pulled over

Police had to smash the window of this Ford Focus to arrest its driver. The motorist was caught "doing loops" around Killamarsh at 2am and found to be "sweating profusely" despite freezing temperature when pulled over. When asked to step out the driver refused and tried to restart the engine, though they later tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit