News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date

Finley Boden's Chesterfield killer parents to have their sentences reviewed

Stephen Boden and Shannon Marsden have had their sentences referred for review on the basis they were ‘unduly lenient’.
By Oliver McManus
Published 14th Jun 2023, 11:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

The referral is under consideration by the Attorney General’s Office with a decision to be made within four weeks.

Stephen Boden, 30, of Barrow Hill, and Shannon Marsden, 22 and of no fixed abode, were both convicted of murder following a five month long trial.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They killed their son Finley, who was ten months old, in the early hours of Christmas Day in 2020. Paramedics were called to a house on Holland Road, Old Whittington, to reports that Finley was unresponsive.

Stephen Boden and Shannon Marsden were convicted of the brutal murder of their ten month old son Finley.Stephen Boden and Shannon Marsden were convicted of the brutal murder of their ten month old son Finley.
Stephen Boden and Shannon Marsden were convicted of the brutal murder of their ten month old son Finley.
Most Popular

READ THIS: Heartbreaking footage shows murdered Chesterfield baby Finley Boden laughing - weeks before he was returned to his parents

Paramedics arrived at 2.32am and rushed Finley to hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3.45am.

A post-mortem was conducted which found that Finley had died as a result of multiple fractures and infective complications as a result of his injuries.

When his body was examined, he was found to have 71 bruises, and two burns, that had been caused during multiple, separate assaults.

Finley BodenFinley Boden
Finley Boden
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Further examination found he had suffered 57 fractures including 17 fractured ribs, a fractured collarbone, wrist, shoulder, left thigh bone, right shin bone and both thighs.

READ THIS: Chesterfield couple who murdered 10-month old baby son both jailed for life

In interview the parents both denied causing the injuries to Finley – as well as denying any knowledge about how the dozens of fractures had occurred during the 39 days that Finley had been in their care.

Both Boden and Marsden were evasive with medical and social care professionals following Finley being returned to their care.

Prior to him being returned to the care of Boden and Marsden, Finley had been seen regularly by professionals and was found to be developing well and was healthy – within five weeks he was dead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both were sentenced to life in prison: with Stephen Boden serving a minimum of 29 years before being eligible for parole, whilst Marsden has been jailed for a minimum of 27 years.

Now their sentences are being considered for review after an application was made under the unduly lenient sentencing scheme.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office said: “We have received a request for Stephen Boden and Shannon Marsden's sentences to be considered under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme. HM Law Officers have 28 days from sentencing to consider the case and make a decision.”