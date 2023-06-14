The referral is under consideration by the Attorney General’s Office with a decision to be made within four weeks.

Stephen Boden, 30, of Barrow Hill, and Shannon Marsden, 22 and of no fixed abode, were both convicted of murder following a five month long trial.

They killed their son Finley, who was ten months old, in the early hours of Christmas Day in 2020. Paramedics were called to a house on Holland Road, Old Whittington, to reports that Finley was unresponsive.

Stephen Boden and Shannon Marsden were convicted of the brutal murder of their ten month old son Finley.

Paramedics arrived at 2.32am and rushed Finley to hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3.45am.

A post-mortem was conducted which found that Finley had died as a result of multiple fractures and infective complications as a result of his injuries.

When his body was examined, he was found to have 71 bruises, and two burns, that had been caused during multiple, separate assaults.

Finley Boden

Further examination found he had suffered 57 fractures including 17 fractured ribs, a fractured collarbone, wrist, shoulder, left thigh bone, right shin bone and both thighs.

In interview the parents both denied causing the injuries to Finley – as well as denying any knowledge about how the dozens of fractures had occurred during the 39 days that Finley had been in their care.

Both Boden and Marsden were evasive with medical and social care professionals following Finley being returned to their care.

Prior to him being returned to the care of Boden and Marsden, Finley had been seen regularly by professionals and was found to be developing well and was healthy – within five weeks he was dead.

Both were sentenced to life in prison: with Stephen Boden serving a minimum of 29 years before being eligible for parole, whilst Marsden has been jailed for a minimum of 27 years.

Now their sentences are being considered for review after an application was made under the unduly lenient sentencing scheme.