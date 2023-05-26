Finley Boden: Chesterfield couple who murdered 10-month old baby son both jailed for life

High Court Judge Mrs Justice Tipples told Stephen Boden and Shannon Marsden they had subjected him to “unimaginable cruelty”.

Jailing them both for life today, she said: “Finley was a lovely, baby. He was happy, smiling and chuckling. He was just 10 months old when you murdered him. The facts in relation to his last days are terrible to describe."

She added: “Finley died in the early hours of Christmas Day, 2020. He was in a cot in your bedroom.

Boden and Marsden were sentenced at Derby Crown Court

"He died of endocarditis and pneumonia and septicemia because of extensive fractures to his bones which, acting together, you inflicted on him.

"You deliberately failed to make sure he was seen by anyone who could rescue him – medical intervention could have saved his life.

"If he had been given antibiotics, he would have made a complete recovery.”

The judge told both defendants they both knew Finley was dying “as a result of what you did to him” and that “when you dialled 999 on Christmas Day you both knew he was dead”.

Finley Boden

Boden, 30, and Marsden, 22, both denied murder but were found guilty after a five-month trial.

Their son, Finley, died on Christmas Day 2020 after suffering 130 injuries – including 57 fractures and burns – just 39 days after being returned from social care to his “sadistic” parents.

Derby Crown Court heard today how all of the baby’s fractures occurred on the same day, December 12, 2020.

Mary Prior KC told the court: "All of these fractures occurred on one day. The methods involved would require compression of the shoulders compression of the ribs, lying down, fractures of the pelvis, turning over, blow to the left shoulder, blows to the ribs, twisting of one leg and then blows and kicks to the others.

DI Shaw, the senior officer leading the investigation into the murder baby Finley has said the 10-month-old was in a house where where ‘no child should have to live’.

“We asked the jury to consider convicting these defendants of murder based on joint actions – which were that one was assaulting.

"And at the very same time the other was holding Finley’s head and mouth closed to prevent him screaming out.”

"The combination of two different types of burn and a large variety of fracture may indicate torture and sadistic conduct.

"It is plain that Finley was subjected to vicious and repeated assaults over a period of 21 days or so.

Baby Finley Boden pictured here before he was returned to Boden and Marsden

"There had been some non-accidental bruising caused to Finley in advance of that period, from at least the 29th of November, 2020.

"Finley sustained bruising, a torn ear and was burned in two places. He lost significant amounts of weight.”

The court heard Boden and Marsden then “plotted together” to hide Finley’s serious condition, claiming he had Covid, which led to his eventual death from sepsis.

In a statement read out to the court Boden’s sister Sarah Gamble described him and Marsden as “monsters”.

She said: “I cannot comprehend how parents could murder him in such a horrific way – my bother and Shannon knew they had a supportive family.

"They could have approached any of us for help – instead they hid Finley away, subjecting him to the most horrific abuse.

"Finley would now be walking, talking and playing. It saddens me every day that I will never be able to see him progress into childhood.

"Neither of you has shown any remorse or sadness and neither of you have grieved. Finley’s short life must have been one of fear and pain – we will never forgive you.

"I can only describe you both as monsters for what you have done. We will always reflect on what a beautiful ray of sunlight Finley was.

"I would give anything to be able to give him a hug and kiss and tell him I love him one last time.”

Another member of the pair’s extended family described being “devastated” to learn on Christmas morning Finley had died.

She said: “We were devastated again when we were told he had been killed by his parents. When Finley died, part of us died as well.

"Learning of the details of Finley suffering has been heartbreaking – it will always haunt us. We’re bewildered as to how anyone could hurt a hair on his beautiful head.

"Finley will always be remembered and will always be loved. We will hold our memories of him in our hearts.”

During Boden and Marsden’s trial Mary Prior KC described how Finley was subjected to “significant, substantial and repeated acts of severe violence” at their hands.

Opening the trial, Mary Prior KC said: “Finley was born on February 15 2020 and died in the early hours of Christmas Day, 2020. He lived for 315 days.”

She told jurors Finley, removed from his parents’ care at birth, was “fit and well, safe and happy” until he was returned to Boden and Marsden on November 17, 2020.

Ms Prior said the multiple injuries caused to Finley would happened over a number of weeks between November and Christmas Day and would have caused “pain, swelling and restricted movement”.

She described how breaking Finley’s thigh – the strongest bone in the body – would have required “a lot of force”.

His broken pelvis indicated Finely had been “kicked” or “stamped” upon while a jury was shown photos of Finley’s blood-stained baby grow, bedding and cot.

Ultimately, the court heard, the “exhausted” tot developed a heart infection and sepsis as he was unable to clear mucus as a result of multiple rib fractures.

Jurors heard heavy cannabis smokers Boden and Marsden had their child returned and despite evidence of continuing use of the drug as late as September 2020, in October the same year Finley was returned to the defendants.

His return to Boden and Marsden’s care full-time was to be supervised over an eight-week period with a 12-month supervision order monitoring “home conditions”.

However, crucially, mandatory hair testing of both defendants requested by social workers was not put in place by the family court which ordered his return.

In the weeks leading up to Finley’s death multiple texts were sent between drug dealers and the phone the defendants shared arranging deals.

One of the texts – sent on December 23 – read: “That bud's absolutely banging bro – probs the best in Old Whit.”

Marsden was said to have told a social worker on one occasion (Finley’s) dad had “killed” him “and his mum didn't see it coming”.

However a search was made on the phone Boden and Marsden shared on December 23, 2020, for “symptoms of sepsis” on the NHS website.

While various news headlines uncovered in phone searches included “child killer is jailed for 21 years”, “tragic story of Derby mum who killed her baby” and “starved toddler dies from head injury four months after social worker returns her to parents”.

The court heard Boden had 22 previous convictions for 22 offences – including criminal behaviour and cannabis production.

Simon Kealey KC, defending Boden, said neither defendant had “awareness” of the degree of pain they were inflicting on Finley.

He said: "We invite the court to conclude there was not a sadistic motive.”

Referring to December 12, when Finley's fractures were inflicted, he said: "We invite court to conclude that even if it was a single incident, it does not follow that there was an intention to kill."

Andrew Vout KC, speaking for Marsden, referred to her "immaturity", adding "she became a mother at a very young age".

He referred to searches Marsden made on December 12 at 4am for social housing in Chesterfield.

He added: "It's clear Miss Marsden's feelings for Mr Boden over-rode all else but she was clearly covering for Mr Boden. She was ill-equipped to deal with an abusive partner. She was utterly incapable and unwilling to recognise help that was being offered by social services.

"On the continuum between free and independent choice and duress there is good deal of distance. Somewhere between the two is where Miss Marsden was.

"That she was a victim herself of Mr Boden's abuse is well-documented by the evidence. That was her situation on December 12 and December 23.”

