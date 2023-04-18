Derbyshire County Council’s Safeguarding Practice Review comes after Boden, 29, and Marsden, 21, were both found guilty of murdering Finley by a jury last week following a five-month trial at Derby Crown Court.

Finley died just 39 days after being returned to the couple from care – on Christmas Day 2020.

He received breaks to his collar bone, shoulder, shin, thigh bones, pelvis and ribs and two burns in the days leading to his death

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said the independent review – formerly referred to as a serious case review – would look in-depth at the role of all agencies following Finley’s death.

The spokesman said: “Finley’s death is a tragedy and our heartfelt sympathy goes out to everyone who knew and loved him.

"The review is conducted independently and it would not be appropriate for us to comment further until that review is complete to ensure we do not pre-empt its findings.

“Once the review process has concluded we will be in a position to communicate more fully about this case.”

During their trial jurors heard heavy cannabis smokers Boden and Marsden had their child returned and despite evidence of continuing use of the drug as late as September 2020, in October the same year Derbyshire County Council’s “recommendation” was that Finley be returned to the defendants.

His return to Boden and Marsden’s care full-time was to be supervised over an eight-week period with a 12-month supervision order monitoring “home conditions”.

In the weeks leading up to Finley’s death multiple texts were sent between drug dealers and the phone the defendants shared arranging deals.