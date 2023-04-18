The 10-month-old child died after receiving 130 injuries following his return to his parents – Stephen Boden and Shannon Marsden.

Finley died in the early hours of Christmas Day 2020, just 39 days after being returned to the couple after being taken into care at birth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chilling CCTV footage shows Boden wheeling the infant – already close to death having developed sepsis – into Old Whittington’s Tesco Express in his pram at 7.16 pm on Christmas Eve.

Video clip shows the infant laughing and giggling as an adult plays with a cuddly toy on October 25

Marsden can also be seen pushing the dying baby through Chesterfield Market Place earlier the same day – at around 2.26pm.

Another video clip shows the infant laughing and giggling as an adult plays with a cuddly toy – heartbreaking footage taken on October 25 just over three weeks before he was returned to Boden and Marsden on November 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While, after his return, he can be seen sitting up and chewing on food on November 22 and sitting up in bed with a dummy on November 30.

Finally, a December 2 clip shows Finley swaddled in a pram – just over three weeks before his death.

During a trial which began in November last year a jury heard the “exhausted” tot developed a heart infection and sepsis as he was unable to clear mucus as a result of multiple rib fractures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary Prior KC said it would have been “abundantly clear” Finley needed urgent medical attention but neither of his parents took him to see a GP, a hospital or rang 111 or 999.

The court heard the multiple injuries caused to Finley would happened over a number of weeks between November and Christmas Day and would have caused “pain, swelling and restricted movement”.