Emergency services remain on scene in Ilkeston after 'serious' assault

The incident occurred in the area around Eyre’s Gardens at around 12.40pm this afternoon (Sunday, July 4).

Emergency services remain on the scene, along with officers, where the ‘serious’ assault took place.

Five men have been arrested and police are keen to hear from anyone who can help with their enquiries.

There is an increased police presence in Ilkeston after a 'serious' assault this afternoon.

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Constabulary and include reference 613-040721.