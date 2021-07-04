Emergency services remain on scene in Ilkeston after 'serious' assault

There is an increased police presence in Ilkeston this afternoon, as emergency services remain on the scene following a ‘serious assault’.

By Lizzie Day
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 5:11 pm
Updated Sunday, 4th July 2021, 5:11 pm

The incident occurred in the area around Eyre’s Gardens at around 12.40pm this afternoon (Sunday, July 4).

Emergency services remain on the scene, along with officers, where the ‘serious’ assault took place.

Five men have been arrested and police are keen to hear from anyone who can help with their enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Constabulary and include reference 613-040721.

