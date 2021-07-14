Elderly driver died in North Derbyshire crash after suffering medical emergency

Officers and paramedics were called to Hague Lane in Renishaw in the morning on Tuesday, July 13 at 10.40am following reports that a car had crashed into a ditch.

The driver who sadly passed away at the scene has now been confirmed to be a 72-year-old man.

He is believed to have suffered a medical episode while at the wheel, which then caused the fatal collision.

A 72-year-old man died in a fatal road collision in Renishaw after suffering a medical emergency yesterday morning (Tuesday, July 13).

Hague Lane was closed by police for hours during the incident but was later reopened to drivers at 1.30pm yesterday.

In a statement released today (Wednesday, July 14), Derbyshire Constabulary said: “The man was 72-years-old and suffered a medical episode at the wheel.

"A file is being prepared for the coroner.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this time.”