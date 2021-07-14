Driver killed after car crashes off Dronfield bypass on A61 in Derbyshire

Derbyshire police were called at 9.30pm on July 12 by a motorist who had witnessed a car come off the road at the Dronfield bypass northbound.

Officers then found a Volkswagen Golf which had left the road after crashing and was covered by trees and bushes.

The body of a man, who was thought to be in his 20s and from Sheffield, was found inside the vehicle and he was pronounced dead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 20-year-old driver died after his car came off the Dronfield bypass northbound on the A61 on Monday, July 12.

Police closed the A61 for hours while they attended the scene and worked to recover the Golf and start their investigation.

The road was reopened at 3.20am on Tuesday, July 13.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the car leave the road, or anyone who may have driven past and seen the car in the undergrowth to get in touch as soon as possible and quote reference 21000390110.