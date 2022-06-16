Drunken Derbyshire 999 caller told police “I’ll come to your yard and kill you all”

Sian Hall, 29, made five 999 calls to Derbyshire Police on March 7 from her mobile phone, saying police had stolen £1,000 in clothing.

Prosecutor Pardeep Kalyam told Chesterfield Magistrates Court how during the first two calls Hall spoke to a mystified inspector however during the third call - to an operator - the conversation descended into “bad language”.

Mr Kalyam said while making accusations about her clothing Hall told the police worker ‘you have, you dirty b******. I’ll come to your yard and kill you all.

The court heard a “shotgun” was also mentioned as Hall verbally abused the call handler.

During a police interview Hall said she “did not recall calling police on that date” and that she had been drunk.

Hall had previous convictions including several drunk and disorderly offences, the court heard.

John Wilford, defending Hall, said his client had a “difficult background”, adding: “That has caused her life to slide out of control.”

Asking for the case to be adjourned pending a probation report, Mr Wilford said Hall had been drinking a bottle of vodka a day at the time of the offence.

Hall admitted causing annoyance or anxiety through a public communications network.

Adjourning the case, a magistrate told Hall: “We agree a report is needed to see what help is out there for you.”