"Sadistic and abhorrent" Derbyshire man “actively encouraged” paedophile to sexually abuse very young children

A judge told “wholly sadistic and abhorrent” Jason Wardle he had caused harm against “real children” – knowing “full well” the other man had been abusing them.

Derby Crown Court heard how Wardle’s “truly despicable” crimes came to light after Abraham Berger – who was “extremely active” in paedophile groups – was arrested in London.

Berger – who was jailed for 14 years – shared images in online chat platform Kick with Wardle showing him sexually abusing very young children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Sadistic" Jason Wardle was jailed for 10 years

After sending one of the photos Berger added “I love being a paedophile”.

However after Berger’s arrest Metropolitan Police officers alerted Derbyshire Police to Wardle’s user profile – “daddy feels it” - which was used during his chats with the London man.

Alan Murphy, prosecuting, said: “They identified (Wardle) as someone who posed an immediate risk to children and made a report to Derbyshire Police.

"The IP address led to a garage where he worked – he was arrested on September 23, 2020.”

The court heard sick Wardle claimed to be sexually abusing two young children himself, encouraging Berger to distribute photos online – however Mr Murphy said Wardle’s claims were in fact, fantasy.

Recorder Michael Auty QC told Wardle: “Abraham Burger was arrested in London – he had been extremely active in paedophile chat groups fantasising about the sexual abuse of particularly young children.

"He distributed images depicting him sexually abusing children – you joined the chatroom and became an enthusiastic participant”

The judge said Wardle’s use of the user name “daddy feels it” gave “an indication of the depths to which you sank”.

He said: “You actively encouraged Berger to commit child sexual abuse – a good deal of what you said was complete fantasy.

"But when it came to Berger it ascended fantasy and became reality – you asked for photographic evidence of the abuse.

"These were real children and harm was perpetrated – you knew full well Berger had been sexually abusing children up to that point.”

Prosecutor Mr Murphy described how during Wardle’s arrest in September 2020 police seized his devices and found over 4,000 indecent images of children.

The most serious pictures showed children as young as four years old being raped by adults.

Wardle had previously been jailed in 2014 for 20 months after being found in possession of indecent images, the court heard.

The defendant, of Derby Road, Heanor, admitted arranging the commission of a child sex offence and breaching a sexual offending prevention order.

He was jailed for 10 years with a two-year extension period and ordered to serve at least two-thirds of the custodial element.