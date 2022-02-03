Driver reported for summons after lorry sheds load on Chesterfield’s Horns Bridge roundabout
Police have issued an update after a lorry shed its load on a busy Chesterfield roundabout.
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 12:39 pm
Updated
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 1:12 pm
The incident took place on the Horns Bridge roundabout shortly before 2pm on January 31.
A lorry with an ‘insecure’ load of bricks had been travelling the busy route when the bricks slid off and crashed onto the road.
Officers attended the scene alongside Derbyshire County Council Highways team, who helped clear the road.
The driver, a 32-year-old man, has been reported for summons for driving with an insecure load.