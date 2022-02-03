Derbyshire man in court over alleged comments on Pride social media posts
A Derbyshire man is due to appear in court today to face a charge of malicious communications over comments he allegedly made on social media.
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 7:29 am
It comes after police received a number of complaints about comments made on a Facebook post about policing at the Belper Pride event in August.
Jamie Spencer, of Heanor Road in Codnor, was voluntarily interviewed and then later charged with the offence.
The 36-year-old is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Thursday 3 February.