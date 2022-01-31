Traffic building on Chesterfield’s Horns Bridge Roundabout after lorry sheds load of bricks

Police are currently at the scene on the busy Chesterfield roundabout where bricks have crashed onto the road.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit have made motorists aware of the incident on Twitter.

Traffic is said to be moving slowly in the area as the clean up operation gets underway.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit is at the scene on Horns Bridge Roundabout this afternoon where a lorry has shed part of its load of bricks (picture: Derbyshire RPU)

Posting pictures of the scene on Twitter, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: “Insecure load - bricks slid off the bed and now blocking the road. Why we try and stop as many as we can. ‘It's never come off before’ excuse doesn't wash. #SaferLoads.”

Derbyshire RPU said the driver had am 'insecure load' (picture: Derbyshire RPU)