Detectives searching for missing Derbyshire woman launch murder investigation and appeal for sightings of a van

A man has been arrested and a murder investigation has been launched following the disappearance of 31-year-old Sarah Henshaw.

Sarah was last seen on Tuesday, at about 9pm, at her home address in Ilkeston, and has not been seen since. A man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in custody.

Sarah Henshaw was last seen on June 20, at about 9pm, and has not been seen since. Picture: Derbyshire Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Maria Pleace, of Derbyshire Police, said: "We have information in relation to Sarah's disappearance that has led us to believe she may be seriously hurt or deceased. Sarah's disappearance is very out of character and finding her is our number one priority at this time.

“I would like to appeal to the public for CCTV and dash-cam footage as stated, or any other information that may be of use to our investigation.”

Sarah is described as white, of medium build and with long, dark, straight hair, which she wears in a bun. She is thought to be wearing a black lightweight coat, khaki green top, blue skinny jeans, and black flat pumps.

The police are looking for anyone that may have CCTV or dash-cam footage of a blue Ford Transit van in the early hours of Wednesday, June 21, around the area of Junction 29 of the M1 at Doe Lea and the A617 to Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad