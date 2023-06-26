Detectives searching for missing Derbyshire woman launch murder investigation and appeal for sightings of a van
A man has been arrested and a murder investigation has been launched following the disappearance of 31-year-old Sarah Henshaw.
Sarah was last seen on Tuesday, at about 9pm, at her home address in Ilkeston, and has not been seen since. A man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in custody.
Detective Inspector Maria Pleace, of Derbyshire Police, said: "We have information in relation to Sarah's disappearance that has led us to believe she may be seriously hurt or deceased. Sarah's disappearance is very out of character and finding her is our number one priority at this time.
“I would like to appeal to the public for CCTV and dash-cam footage as stated, or any other information that may be of use to our investigation.”
Sarah is described as white, of medium build and with long, dark, straight hair, which she wears in a bun. She is thought to be wearing a black lightweight coat, khaki green top, blue skinny jeans, and black flat pumps.
The police are looking for anyone that may have CCTV or dash-cam footage of a blue Ford Transit van in the early hours of Wednesday, June 21, around the area of Junction 29 of the M1 at Doe Lea and the A617 to Chesterfield.
Anyone with information is asked to call Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 444 of June 23.