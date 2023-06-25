Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after 11 people  hurt in Peak District crash

Officers were called to the A623 Tideswell crossroads at 10.50pm on Saturday, to reports of a serious collision. At the scene 11 people were found to have been hit by a Tesla.

Six teenagers and five adults were injured with a number of them suffering serious but not life threatening injuries. Police say further details on the injuries suffered by those involved will be released in due course but all of the families are aware.

The driver of the Tesla was detained at the scene – and subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, as well as drink driving.

Following the collision a warrant was undertaken at a house in Tideswell where a quantity of class A drugs were found – and the driver was further arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains receiving treatment.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 23000389069: Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page ; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

