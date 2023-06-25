Police ‘seriously concerned’ over missing Derbyshire woman appeal for help

Sarah was last seen at around 9pm on Tuesday 20 June at her home address on Norman Street, Ilkeston and has not been seen since.

The 31-year-old is described as white, of a medium build with long dark straight hair which she wears in a bun. She was last seen wearing a black lightweight coat, a khaki green top, blue skinny jeans and black flat pumps. She also has a tattoo of some stars on her right foot and was wearing large gold hoop earrings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who has seen Sarah or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police using the methods below and quoting incident number 444 of 23 June.

Anyone who has seen Sarah or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police

Website –visit: https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101