Police ‘seriously concerned’ over missing Derbyshire woman appeal for help

Police say they are seriously concerned about the sudden disappearance of a woman from her home in Derbyshire.
Phil Bramley
Phil Bramley
Published 25th Jun 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read

Sarah was last seen at around 9pm on Tuesday 20 June at her home address on Norman Street, Ilkeston and has not been seen since.

The 31-year-old is described as white, of a medium build with long dark straight hair which she wears in a bun. She was last seen wearing a black lightweight coat, a khaki green top, blue skinny jeans and black flat pumps. She also has a tattoo of some stars on her right foot and was wearing large gold hoop earrings.

Anyone who has seen Sarah or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police using the methods below and quoting incident number 444 of 23 June.

Anyone who has seen Sarah or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police
Website –visit: https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

