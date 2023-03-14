Derbyshire thug jailed after biting police officers as they tried to take him to hospital for treatment
A Derbyshire man who bit two police officers as they attempted to take him to hospital was jailed.
Dominic Stewart, of HMP Nottingham, was arrested by officers in Cavendish Court, Derby on Thursday, January 12.
Stewart became aggressive towards officers as they were trying to take him to hospital for treatment to head and finger injuries.
As officers tried to restrain him, Stewart bit one on the hand and another officer on the elbow.
Appearing at Chesterfield Justice Centre on Thursday, March 2, the 28-year-old pleaded guilty to assault by beating of an emergency worker – and was jailed for five and a half months. Stewart was also ordered to pay £100 in compensation.