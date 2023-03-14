Police appeal to locate men after grassroots sports clubs in Derbyshire town hit by criminals
Officers are asking the public to help their investigation after two Derbyshire sports clubs were targeted by criminals on the same night.
The incidents took place between 3.00am and 3.50am on Monday, February 20 in West Park, Long Eaton.
A group of men entered Long Eaton Rugby Club, causing damage to the property and taking cash. A short time later, officers received reports of a break-in at Sawley Cricket Club. Nothing was taken from the cricket club but damage was caused.
An investigation was launched into both incidents and officers are treating them as being linked.
Officers have now released CCTV images of three men they wish to locate in connection with the two incidents.
If you know these men, or have any information about the incidents, you can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 23*106983:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.