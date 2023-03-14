Police appeal to locate men after grassroots sports clubs in Derbyshire town hit by criminals

The incidents took place between 3.00am and 3.50am on Monday, February 20 in West Park, Long Eaton.

A group of men entered Long Eaton Rugby Club, causing damage to the property and taking cash. A short time later, officers received reports of a break-in at Sawley Cricket Club. Nothing was taken from the cricket club but damage was caused.

An investigation was launched into both incidents and officers are treating them as being linked.

These are the men that officers wish to identify.

Officers have now released CCTV images of three men they wish to locate in connection with the two incidents.

If you know these men, or have any information about the incidents, you can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 23*106983:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101