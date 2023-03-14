Derbyshire residents urged to keep their properties secure after recent spate of vehicle thefts

Due to a series of recent incidents in which motorhomes and caravans were stolen, the Killamarsh and Eckington Safer Neighbourhood Team have called on residents to make sure their vehicles are kept secure.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Whether it’s on a site, parked on your driveway or in a lay-by on your travels, it is important to protect your caravan and motorhome from the eye of a passing thief.”

Officers issued the following safety tips to help protect vehicles from potential criminals:

A number of motorhomes and caravans were stolen in recent weeks.

- Immobilise your caravan at all times, no matter how short the stop. Remember to put your hitch lock on to minimise the risk of your caravan being towed away.

- Fit wheel clamps. A good quality set of clamps is worth investing in, as trying to remove these without keys can be noisy and increase the likelihood of thieves being caught.

- Mark items inside your caravan with your postcode using a UV pen or smart water security fluid. This will protect your property when you’re using the caravan on a site, but also makes it more easily identifiable to police in the event of it being lost or stolen.

- For added security consider fitting an alarm or a tracking device.

- Pitch your caravan near to well-lit areas and close to any campsite CCTV if possible.

- Lock your caravan and take your keys with you. At home, keep keys in a safe place, out of sight and away from windows and doors.

- Ensure that valuables are kept out of view and that blinds and curtains are closed to prevent a passing thief from looking inside.

- Keep a record of the serial numbers of accessories fitted, such as fridges and cookers.