Youths banned from Chesterfield McDonald’s in bid to tackle violent and abusive incidents across town centre

A number of youths were banned from a Chesterfield McDonald’s as police attempt to halt a rise in anti-social incidents across the town.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Mar 2023, 09:42 GMT- 1 min read

The Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that businesses in the town centre have faced continued anti-social behaviour for a number of months.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Chesterfield town centre has been experiencing ongoing anti-social behaviour over the past few months. The effect this has had on businesses in the town centre, especially McDonald’s, has been extensive.

“Police, alongside Chesterfield Borough Council and McDonald’s, have issued multiple banning notices to young people that have been identified as causing issues within McDonald’s restaurants. We will continue to work in partnership to deliver banning notices where necessary.

A number of anti-social incidents were reported at the Low Pavement fast food restaurant.
“Today, PCSO Collins and PC Lowndes visited staff at McDonalds to touch base and see how things have been since the banning notices were served. They were pleased to report that issues have began to subside and staff are experiencing more respect from younger customers.

“No member of staff should be subject to violent, threatening or abusive behaviour and customers should be able to enjoy their Big Mac in peace. We'd like to thank those that continue to respect this and make it clear that anti-social behaviour and abuse will not be tolerated.”