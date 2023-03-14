Former Derbyshire PCSO caught filming children in swimming pool changing rooms jailed for 14 years

Matthew Shaw, 38, was reported to police after he was caught filming a girl as she changed at a swimming pool at a Center Parcs in Nottinghamshire.

He was challenged by the girls’ mum after he was spotted passing a camera under a cubicle wall in the changing room in April 2022.

Shaw, who worked for Derbyshire Police, later admitted to officers he may have done it around 100 times, filming children as young as six.

Former PCSO Matthew Shaw has been jailed for 14 years after admitting to multiple child sex offences.

Shaw also spoke to girls – aged between 11 and 15 – while posing as both a teenage girl and boy, asking for and sending sexual images and videos on Snapchat.

Officers seized several electronic devices, including a mobile phone found hidden in the roof of his garage when they searched his home in Mansfield Woodhouse, Notts.

Further examination revealed additional videos recorded in changing rooms and Shaw engaging in online sex acts with several children.

Shaw initially denied any wrongdoing but later pleaded guilty to 21 charges of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, and three of voyeurism.

He was jailed for a total of 14 years at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday. Shaw was also added to the sex offenders’ register and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

Detective Chief Inspector Gemma Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Shaw is a devious and manipulative sex offender who is now starting a well-deserved prison sentence.

“Whilst he did not come into physical contact with his victims, he still caused very real harm to vulnerable young people by exposing them to things they were simply too young to understand let alone consent to.

“Nothing is more important to us than the safety of children and we will always robustly pursue those who commit offences of this nature.

“I am pleased Shaw has now been jailed and hope this case serves as a warning to others about the consequences of this kind of behaviour – sooner or later we will catch up with you and you are likely to end up in jail.”

Simon Blatchly, Deputy Chief Constable at Derbyshire Police, said: “Matthew Shaw’s offences are utterly shocking.

“As soon as the allegations came to light Shaw was suspended from his role as a Police Community Support Officer – and the force assisted colleagues in Nottinghamshire Police with their investigation. He subsequently resigned from his position last year.

“Through that investigation it was concluded that none of Shaw’s offending was found to have taken place while he was on duty – and no victims were identified as being linked to his role.

“While all officers and staff hold a position of trust, PCSOs have a unique role that puts them in contact with a great many different groups within our communities, including young people.

