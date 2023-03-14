News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield business to close after 30 years at Pavements shopping centre

A Chesterfield family business that has been run from the town’s Pavements shopping centre is to close after 30 years.

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 14th Mar 2023, 07:32 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 08:05 GMT

Massarella’s coffee shop, on Middle Pavement, has said that it will close the store at the end of the month, after failing to agree new lease terms with its landlord.

The company’s other outlets, including those at Peak Village in Rowsley, as well as Meadowhall, remain unaffected and will continue to operate.

A spokesperson for Massarella’s said: “Our lease is due to expire on 31st March 2023 and unfortunately, we have been unable to agree satisfactory terms with the landlords, therefore it is no longer financially viable for us to continue.

Massarella's in Chesterfield is to close after 30 years in the Pavements
“We are currently in consultation with our team to see if we are able to relocate them to one of our other stores. It is very disappointing that we have had to make this decision, as we have been a tenant in the centre for over 30 years.

“We would like to thank our customers for their loyal support over many years and we hope that they will continue to visit us at one of our other local stores in Peak Village, Meadowhall or Atkinsons.”

Massarella’s started as a substantial ice cream business and distributed its products throughout the Midlands and the North of England. The family business became one of the largest ice cream manufacturers in Europe and was sold in the 1950’s.

In 1963, Ronnie Massarella bought back part of the retail business and built it up to become one of the leading ice cream retailers before the business, which is still family owned, branched out further into cafes and catering.

