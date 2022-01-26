Derbyshire police release latest on Chesterfield road death tragedy
Police have released the latest information on their investigation into the death of a young man in Chesterfield.
John Wright, 27, was found injured on Winchester Road by emergency crews just after 11.30pm on October 25 last year, and later died at the scene.
A 37-year-old woman was arrested in connection with Mr Wright’s death.
This week a Derbyshire police spokesperson confirmed the woman remains ‘released under investigation, pending further enquiries’.
At the opening of Mr Wright’s inquest in November it was revealed he was single, lived at Winchester Road and worked as a highways maintenance worker.
A provisional cause of Mr Wright’s death has been recorded as ‘head injury, pending further tests’.
Paying tribute on social media, people expressed their shock at the incident and described Mr Wright as a young man with ‘a heart of gold’.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact police on 101, quoting reference number 21000621781.