Derbyshire police release image of man wanted over stalking and assault allegations

Officers have published an image of a Derbyshire man they are keen to speak to over stalking, threats and assault allegations.

By Lizzie Day
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 10:52 am

Police are urging the public to help them Dale Riddock, from Derby, who is wanted over suspected stalking, threats and assaults offences.

Anyone who may have seen the 28-year-old, or know where he may be, is asked to contact the force by calling 101 and quoting reference number 21*199154.

Alternatively, people can message officers on Facebook, Twitter or their website.

Dale Riddock, from Derby, is sought by officers over allegations of stalking, threats and assaults.

