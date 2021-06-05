Derbyshire police release image of man wanted over stalking and assault allegations
Officers have published an image of a Derbyshire man they are keen to speak to over stalking, threats and assault allegations.
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 10:52 am
Police are urging the public to help them Dale Riddock, from Derby, who is wanted over suspected stalking, threats and assaults offences.
Anyone who may have seen the 28-year-old, or know where he may be, is asked to contact the force by calling 101 and quoting reference number 21*199154.